Archie and Lilibet make new dazzling acquaintances in the midst of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s high life in the United States

Archie and Lilibet Markle, the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have made new friends among the children of their parents’ Hollywood acquaintances

Archie and Lilibet Markle, the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have made new friends among the children of their parents’ Hollywood acquaintances.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made many acquaintances in California, including Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, and, most recently, Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Meghan and Harry’s Hollywood connections have paved the road for their adorable children to find beautiful playmates to help them pass the time in their Montecito mansion, which has a pool, tennis court, gym, spa, and a guest cottage.

According to royal expert Richard Mineards, this suggests that Prince Harry and Meghan have not only discovered friends with whom they can spend quality time, but also new celebrity playmates for their two children.

Harry and Meghan, who came to the United States after quitting the royal family in 2020, ‘have established a lot of friends here, especially Orlando and Katy who live nearby on Park Lane,’ Mineards added.

“They also have good friendships with Ellen and Oprah, who live minutes away, so they may have been coming over there with the children and vice versa.”

“Harry’s been out on his bicycle and walking his adopted Labrador on Miramar Beach, and she’s been out shopping in both the higher and lower villages, and they seem to be very, very happy as far as I can tell,” the author continued.

Archie and Lilibet, who may be having a nice life in Montecito with their parents Harry and Meghan and some new glamorous pals, would undoubtedly miss the company of their royal relatives, aunts, uncles, grandfather Charles, and great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, whom they have never met.