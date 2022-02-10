Archie , Meghan Markle’s son, could only be a ‘Prince’ after the Queen’s death

When Prince Charles becomes King, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s oldest son Archie will be eligible for an HRH title.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have titles, their children are exclusively known by their given names, therefore Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor is the only Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.

However, when Charles receives the Crown, as per the 100-year-old rule established by Meghan Markle’s great grandfather King George V, things may take a turn for the worst for Meghan Markle’s son.

According to Mirror, in 1917, King George V issued a Letters Patent stating that “only the grandchildren of the monarch would be entitled to use the style of prince or princess and HRH, the only exception to this order being that the eldest son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales would also be entitled to use the style HRH and Prince.”

“This means that, being the monarch’s great-grandson down the direct line of succession to the throne, only Prince George was originally entitled to be a prince.” “He is the eldest son of the Prince of Wales’s eldest son,” Mirror reports.

“The Queen stepped in ahead of George’s birth to grant a Letters Patent to ensure all the Cambridges’ children would have proper titles,” writes the outlet.