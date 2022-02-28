Are you ready to go back in the 60s? Steven Spielberg is in the making of a new film based on Frank Bullitt

Seems like a lot of people are working to bring back the originals from the 60s back. This time Frank Bullitt’s character will be gracing our screens.

Steven Spielberg, the celebrated filmmaker, is working on a new film based on Frank Bullitt. The iconic character played by Steve McQueen in the 1968 thriller “Bullitt.” According to a news website, Spielberg will direct and produce the film alongside Kristie Macosko Krieger. The script will be written by Josh Singer.

Read more: Disney postpone the release of many Marvel sequels and the fifth “Indiana Jones” movie

Frank Bullitt is a no-nonsense San Francisco cop on the hunt for the mob kingpin who murdered his witness in the previous film. The upcoming film is not a sequel to the original, but rather a fresh take on the character.

Warner Bros. has also agreed to partner with Frank on the production of the picture.

Chad McQueen, Steve McQueen’s son, and Molly McQueen, Steve McQueen’s granddaughter, will executive produce the film.

Read more: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan to works in Netflix Thriller Heart of Stone: ‘Let’s Kick Some Ass’

We don’t know about you, but we sure are excited for the new take on the character!

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com