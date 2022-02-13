Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 12:01 pm
Areeba Habib hails Taapsee Pannu for her performance in ‘Looop Lapeta’

Areeba Habib hails Taapsee Pannu for Looop Lapeta

Bollywood’s Taapsee Pannu is overwhelmed after actress Areeba Habib heaps praise on her for her performance in the Netflix movie Looop Lapeta.

Turning to her Instagram Stories, Areeba captured a still from the movie while she applauded Taapsee Pannu for her acting prowess.

“Kamal,” wrote the Jalan star while tagging Pannu.

Re-sharing the comment on her Instagram Stories, the Haseen Dilruba actress responded “Thank you” with a green heart emoticon.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Apart from Habib, Taapsee has won over hearts of her millions fans with her outstanding performance in the latest Netflix release.

Moreover, she has also garnered appreciation from fans and fellow actors and Hollywood star Franka Potente, who appeared in Run Lola Run, also lauded her performance in the film.

