Areeba Habib is a vision in a sun-kissed snaps
Pakistani actress Areeba Habib, who married Sadian Imran in a lavish wedding in December last year, has returned to work with a smile on her face after spending some quality time with her better half.
The Jalan actress took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures of herself wearing a mustard traditional outfit that features black mirror work on it.
Read more: Areeba Habib is eagerly counting days for Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
“My love for sun,” she captioned the post, followed by a sun emoji.
View this post on Instagram
Her wedding pictures are still making the rounds on social media, and the fans have been relishing the beautiful moments.
View this post on Instagram
For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on bolnews.com
Download BOL News App for latest news