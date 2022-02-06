Areeba Habib is a vision in a sun-kissed snaps

Pakistani actress Areeba Habib, who married Sadian Imran in a lavish wedding in December last year, has returned to work with a smile on her face after spending some quality time with her better half.

The Jalan actress took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures of herself wearing a mustard traditional outfit that features black mirror work on it.

“My love for sun,” she captioned the post, followed by a sun emoji.

Her wedding pictures are still making the rounds on social media, and the fans have been relishing the beautiful moments.

