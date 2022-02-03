Bollywood diva Ali Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is adapted from one of the chapters of author Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, is much-awaited among Indian fans and actress Areeba Habib is also counting days.

After the poster was released by the makers on February 02, the Jalan star took to her Instagram and shared the poster. “Can’t wait,” the sticker on the story read.

Yesterday, Bhatt shared the new poster of her upcoming project and left fans excited as she also announced the trailer release date of Gangubai Kathiawadi. In the film, the Kapoor and Sons actress will be seen portraying the role of a powerful brothel madam from the 1960s.

In the new poster, Alia is seen as Gangubai, reclining on a cot donning a white dress. The trailer will be out for fans on February 4.

“Aa Rahi Hai Gangu. Trailer out on 4th February. #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th February 2022,” reads Alia Bhatt’s caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Earlier, the film got multiple delays due to the pandemic and is now finally all set to hit the theatres on February 25, 2022.