Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 11:26 am

Areeba Habib is eagerly counting days for Ali Bhatt starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 11:26 am
Areeba Habib waits for Ali Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi

Bollywood diva Ali Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is adapted from one of the chapters of author Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, is much-awaited among Indian fans and actress Areeba Habib is also counting days.

After the poster was released by the makers on February 02, the Jalan star took to her Instagram and shared the poster. “Can’t wait,” the sticker on the story read.

Areeba Habib is eagerly counting days for Ali Bhatt starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Yesterday, Bhatt shared the new poster of her upcoming project and left fans excited as she also announced the trailer release date of Gangubai Kathiawadi. In the film, the Kapoor and Sons actress will be seen portraying the role of a powerful brothel madam from the 1960s.

In the new poster, Alia is seen as Gangubai, reclining on a cot donning a white dress. The trailer will be out for fans on February 4.

“Aa Rahi Hai Gangu. Trailer out on 4th February. #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th February 2022,” reads Alia Bhatt’s caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Earlier, the film got multiple delays due to the pandemic and is now finally all set to hit the theatres on February 25, 2022.

Read More

8 hours ago
From Amar Khan to Kinza Hashmi : HOT and SIZZLING Dance Video that lit Social Media on Fire

Amar Khan Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s lovely wedding celebrations have been...
8 hours ago
Sajal Aly to Aima Baig Dance Videos That Sets the Internet on Fire

Popular yet talented showbiz star Sajal Aly sets the internet on fire...
8 hours ago
Throwback: TikTok famed Hareem Shah’s swimming video goes viral, watch

Throwback when Pakistan’s controversial TikToker and model Hareem Shah, swimming video went...
11 hours ago
Whoopi Goldberg suspended from her show 'The View'

ABC News suspended "The View" host Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks on...
11 hours ago
Did you know that Queen Elizabeth II owns the largest diamond in the world!

Queen Elizabeth II owns the largest diamond in the world! The Cullinan...
11 hours ago
Yasir Hussain claps back at Hira Tareen for her statement

Actor Yasir Hussain recently appeared on Wajahat Rauf’s chat show, in which...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

4 mins ago
Kate Middleton debuts as Rugby patron

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has been announced as the new...
9 mins ago
Deadlock persists between PPP, PSP on Sindh Local Bodies Act

KARACHI: The fifth round of negotiations between the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP)...
33 mins ago
Nation stands united behind security forces to defeat terrorists: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the nation stood united...
fakhar zaman
34 mins ago
Fakhar Zaman becomes the best batter PSL powerplays

Lahore Qalandars' opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has become the batter with the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600