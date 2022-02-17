Ariana Grande shares intimate pictures with husband Dalton Gomez

On Wednesday, Ariana Grande gave her fans a rare glimpse inside her married life with husband Dalton Gomez.

The 7 Rings crooner took to Instagram two days after Valentine’s Day to share some gorgeous, loved-up images with her spouse, proving that love is still in the air for the couple who were a sight for sore eyes on the photo-sharing app.

Grande preferred to let her shots speak for themselves, with a red heart as the text.

The photographs were a big success with Grande’s fans and followers, with actress Octavia Spencer saying, “Gorgeous you two!” “DIVINE,” says designer Vera Wang.

“Happiness looks so nice on you both!” said one fan. “The most lovely couple,” another fan said.