Arjun Rampal reveals his girlfriend is ‘not at all into marriage’

There are no plans for Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades to marry. They are currently in a live-in relationship and raising their three-year-old son, Arik.

In a joint interview, Arjun Rampal said that he and Gabriella do not need a ‘piece of paper’ to validate their relationship. She, meanwhile, said that being unmarried does not make them ‘any less of a couple’.

“Humari shaadi to ho gayi hai na. Dil dil se mil gaye hain aur kya. Aur kya chahiye (We are already married. Our hearts have connected. What more do you need)? You need a piece of paper to validate it? I don’t think so and even she doesn’t. She (Gabriella) is the one who is not at all into marriage,” Arjun told Pinkvilla.

Gabriella maintained that while marriage is a ‘very beautiful thing’, it is not a necessity. “We can be together and live together for longer than a married couple and does that make us any less of a couple? No. And there are many people, who can’t get married for whatever reasons and does that make their love any more or less significant? I don’t think so. I think for us it’s like, we are very solid and we are very protected in our love and we don’t need any more validation than that. But you know otherwise, I think it’s a choice. It’s not even a big deal. We still live together, we are a family and I think the most important part is the family,” she said.