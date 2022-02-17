Armor Aluminum and Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra subjected to a drop test

This is the strongest Galaxy Note, sorry, Galaxy S phone yet, with an Armor Aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus+ front and back. But is it true? We’ve already seen the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra being disassembled and tested for durability. It’s now time to witness it crash to the ground.

The Super Clear Glass above the cameras cracks at the first drop, therefore the phone is an immediate disappointment. The worst-case scenario appears to be the phone falling on its side and striking the ground with the curved edge of its screen. The biggest harm was done as a result of this.

The phone did withstand a hammering before the display failed, but you should acquire a protective case (and possibly glass) for your costly new flagship. In addition, if you sign up for Samsung Care+, a cracked screen will cost you $29 to repair. The fix will be a few hundred dollars without it.