Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 12:14 am
Arslan Naseer congratulates Amir Liaquat Hussian on his third marriage in a hilarious Tweet

YouTuber and actor Arslan Naseer congratulate Amir Liaquat Hussian on his third marriage with Syeda Dania Shah in a hilarious Tweet.

The Chupke Chupke actor took to Twitter and wrote, “Is mulk ki 85% youth ki shaadi to duur, kabhi university mai itna GPA bhi naseeb nahi hua jitni Aamir bhai ki Shaadiya ho gayi hain.”

“Many congratulations sir, Allah khush rakhey,” he added.

The PTI MNA and host Aamir Liaquat tied the knot for the third time, revealed his Instagram post.

Read more: Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s third marriage to Dania Shah triggers hilarious memes

The host took to his Instagram to announce his marriage, “Last night tie a knot with, Syeda Dania Shah, 18, she is belong to an honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” Family of Lodhran, South Punjab, saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling. I would like to request all of my well wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn”.

