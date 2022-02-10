Arslan Naseer congratulates Amir Liaquat Hussian on his third marriage in a hilarious Tweet

YouTuber and actor Arslan Naseer congratulate Amir Liaquat Hussian on his third marriage with Syeda Dania Shah in a hilarious Tweet.

The Chupke Chupke actor took to Twitter and wrote, “Is mulk ki 85% youth ki shaadi to duur, kabhi university mai itna GPA bhi naseeb nahi hua jitni Aamir bhai ki Shaadiya ho gayi hain.”

“Many congratulations sir, Allah khush rakhey,” he added.

Is mulk ki 85% youth ki shaadi to duur, kabhi university mai itna GPA bhi naseeb nahi hua jitni Aamir bhai ki Shaadiya ho gayi hain 🙄…. Many congratulations sir, Allah khush rakhey #amirliaquat — Arslan Naseer – CBA (@ArslanNaseerCBA) February 10, 2022

The PTI MNA and host Aamir Liaquat tied the knot for the third time, revealed his Instagram post.