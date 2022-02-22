Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 07:02 pm
As his quarantine ends following COVID-19, BTS’ V will return to daily activities

BTS' V

BTS member V’s quarantine has ended, as the musician has fully recovered from COVID-19, according to the group’s agency, Big Hit Music.

Kim Tae-hyung, better known by his stage handle ‘V,’ was diagnosed with the virus last week and has been quarantined since.

“Hello. This is chart-topping music. We’d like to let you know that BTS member V has recovered completely from Covid-19, and his quarantine has ended as of today, February 22 “The agency issued a statement.

“V has been receiving therapy from home since Tuesday, the 15th, and he is now able to resume his normal activities.”

The singer had slight symptoms and was being treated at home.

The agency further stated, “During his quarantine, V did not demonstrate any unusual symptoms. He experienced a minor temperature when he first started treatment at home, but he has since recovered completely.”

Big Hit Music expressed gratitude to the Korean singer’s fans, noting that the army was concerned about his rehabilitation.

“We’d want to thank all of the fans who have expressed concern for the artist’s health, as well as those in the medical field who are working hard to conquer COVID-19.”

“You’re sweet to worry have a good day,” he wrote on the second video clip.

