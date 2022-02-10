Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 10:36 pm
As part of his tour to the UAE, Prince William will attend Expo 2020 in Dubai.

According to Reuters, Prince William, the second in line to the British throne, visited the United Arab Emirates on Thursday in what Kensington Palace described as the Duke of Cambridge’s first official visit to the UAE.

The visit was requested by the British Foreign Office as part of the country’s post-Brexit effort to strengthen commercial links with affluent Gulf Arab states.

On Twitter, the Prince stated that he is looking forward to using the trip to explore how to achieve a more sustainable society.

According to The Associated Press, the Duke of Cambridge’s visit coincides with the United Kingdom’s national day at Expo 2020, the world’s fair being held in Dubai.

Prince William is due to visit the UK pavilion and explore the Expo site’s $7 billion gardens, where he will speak with young Emiratis, officials, and conservationists about the importance of conservation efforts.

The Earthshot Prize, which will be launched by Prince William and The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in late 2020, held its first-ever award ceremony late last year, offering five, one-million-pound prizes to innovators, entrepreneurs, and scientists seeking solutions to the world’s most pressing environmental problems.

The award will be financed for ten years, with a total of 50 prizes.

The award ceremony this year will be place in the United States. Following a speech by Prince William, last year’s finalists will present their inventive solutions to an audience at Expo’s DP World pavilion.

William also paid a visit to DP World’s Jebel Ali Port to promote his United for Wildlife campaign against the illegal wildlife trade.

While the British monarchy has few real powers and is meant to be apolitical, it does provide Britain with some “soft” influence in global, diplomatic ties.

Prince Charles, William’s father and first in line to the throne, has made numerous trips to the Gulf and has formed close ties with the region.

