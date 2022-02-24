As the Queen remains in authority, Prince William and Prince Charles ‘work together.’

Even while she divides her burden with her son, Prince Charles, and grandson, Prince William, the Queen maintains strict control.

According to royal analyst Robert Lacey, the 95-year-old began delegating some of her more time-consuming, travel-related chores to the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge last year.

The move comes after a string of health scares following the loss of her beloved husband, Prince Philip, in April of last year.

“They function together — not as equals, because the Queen remains in power — but William is a very active component in the way the monarchy protects itself,” said People Magazine.

The duo has lately been called in for additional support after the Queen contracted Covid-19.