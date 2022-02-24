Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 05:14 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

As the Queen remains in authority, Prince William and Prince Charles ‘work together.’

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 05:14 pm
Prince William

As the Queen remains in authority, Prince William and Prince Charles ‘work together.’

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Even while she divides her burden with her son, Prince Charles, and grandson, Prince William, the Queen maintains strict control.

According to royal analyst Robert Lacey, the 95-year-old began delegating some of her more time-consuming, travel-related chores to the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge last year.

The move comes after a string of health scares following the loss of her beloved husband, Prince Philip, in April of last year.

“They function together — not as equals, because the Queen remains in power — but William is a very active component in the way the monarchy protects itself,” said People Magazine.

The duo has lately been called in for additional support after the Queen contracted Covid-19.

 

Read More

48 mins ago
In front of his'secret crush,' Prince William 'barely saw' girlfriend Kate Middleton

During his 21st birthday party, Prince William entirely disregarded then-girlfriend Kate Middleton....
52 mins ago
Madonna blasts netizens for criticising her 'teenager-like appearance.'

Madonna lambasted naysayers who slammed her recent photos, saying she looks 'like...
55 mins ago
Lamar Odom want to be surrounded by Kanye West's 'greatness.'

Lamar Odom couldn't help but shower praise on Kanye West, who previously...
59 mins ago
Pink opens up about parenthood struggles: 'I weep in the closet sometimes.'

Pink, the singer and songwriter, has opened out about the enormous sadness...
59 mins ago
Another development in Harvey Weinstein sexual assault case

On Wednesday, a limo driver testified that he was driving Harvey Weinstein...
1 hour ago
Osman Khalid Butt, Mahira Khan and others react to Zahir Jaffer’s death sentence 

Zahir Jaffer, the killer of female rights activist Noor Mukaddam, was condemned...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

SAR to PKR
1 min ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 24th February 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.600 and...
3 mins ago
UN chief urges Putin to stop conflict for ‘humanity’s’ sake

UNITED NATIONS, United States - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a direct,...
Phones
4 mins ago
Watch Video: Teacher collects children’s phones and set them on fire

Bringing phones to school has been a divisive issue for a long...
union microfinance
12 mins ago
Union Microfinance establishes branch in Karachi

KARACHI: Union Microfinance on Thursday launched its first branch in Karachi to...
Adsence Ad 300X600