Asim Riaz to play Salman Khan’s brother in the next film?

Asim Riaz is a model and actor who rose to fame after appearing on Bigg Boss 13. He was the first runner-up in that season. The audience showered him with love and admiration.

The actor also got along well with the show’s host, Salman Khan. According to the latest news from ETimes, Asim has been cast in Salman Khan’s future flick.

Asim will play Salman’s younger brother in the film, according to sources. The film’s production is expected to begin in mid-November. Asim’s career will take a significant turn for the better, and his fans will be ecstatic to see him collaborate with Salman Khan.