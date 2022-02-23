At Prince William’s 21st birthday celebration, he’snubbed Kate Middleton for a secret crush.’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been married for 11 years and have three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

However, the couple’s life was not always simple, and they had their fair share of ups and downs before tying the knot.

When the pair were secretly dating, one of their early lows occurred at Prince William’s 21st birthday party.

Not only had the prince lied in an interview previous to the party, insisting he was entirely unmarried, but he also “snubbed” Kate and only paid attention to an old flame who had flown in particularly for the occasion, according to royal biographer Katie Nicholl.

“When William attended Kate’s delayed 21st birthday in June 2003 at her family home in Bucklebury, Berkshire, the gaze she shot him across the room when he stepped into the 1920s-themed party was beyond platonic,” Katie writes in her 2010 book William and Harry.

The same could not be said for William’s 21st birthday celebrations a few weeks later.

The author continued: “Then at William’s party at Windsor Castle later that month, it seemed as though Kate was barely registering on William’s radar.”

Will invited Kate to the party, but he didn’t spend much time with her. Instead, he was preoccupied with his ex-girlfriend Jecca Craig, whom he met on a vacation to Kenya in 1998.

While she was rumoured to be his first love, courtiers insisted they were simply pals.

As a result, when William seated Jecca at the head table and positioned Kate far from the activity, it just poured gasoline to the fire.

“Kate didn’t know if they were romantically engaged or not, but she noted that Jecca had been seated at the head table near to William, whilst Kate had to raise her glass to salute the prince from afar,” Katie added.

But, in the end, everything worked out, and Jecca attended Kate and William’s wedding at Westminster Abbey in 2011, and William travelled to Kenya five years later to witness his ex marry Zoological Society expert Professor Jonathan Baillie.