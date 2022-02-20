Atif Aslam receives praises for his soulful tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar

Renowned singer Atif Aslam never ceases to amaze fans with his soulful voice and melodious songs and this time again he left the audience awestruck with his musical tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar, who breathed her last on February 6 aged 92.

At his recent concert in Dubai, the Doori crooner has been hailed by a plethora of social media users and fans after he won hearts by singing the iconic songs by Lata Mangeshkar.

In the video, shared by multiple accounts on Twitter, netizens hailed Atif Aslam as they were quite touched by his lovely tribute.

Take a look:

Contributed 16 Years to Bollywood and getting treated so badly 💔 And There he is giving tribute to Late. Lata Ji proving that there is no such thing as boundaries Keep Hating Him and He will Keep Spreading Love 💚#UnbanAtifAslam @itsaadee pic.twitter.com/JTfkfTbcXW — Mayur (@its_Mayur_) February 15, 2022

Also Read: Atif Aslam wins hearts after his PSL 7 photo with Aima Baig goes viral

To note, Atif has contributed a lot to Bollywood films starting with the 2005 song Woh Lamhe for Zeher.

For those unversed, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital after fighting pneumonia along with the deadly Coronavirus virus, which she contracted a month prior to her death.