Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 01:18 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Atif Aslam receives praises for his soulful tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 01:18 pm
Atif Aslam special tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Renowned singer Atif Aslam never ceases to amaze fans with his soulful voice and melodious songs and this time again he left the audience awestruck with his musical tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar, who breathed her last on February 6 aged 92.

At his recent concert in Dubai, the Doori crooner has been hailed by a plethora of social media users and fans after he won hearts by singing the iconic songs by Lata Mangeshkar.

In the video, shared by multiple accounts on Twitter, netizens hailed Atif Aslam as they were quite touched by his lovely tribute.

Take a look:

Also Read: Atif Aslam wins hearts after his PSL 7 photo with Aima Baig goes viral

To note, Atif has contributed a lot to Bollywood films starting with the 2005 song Woh Lamhe for Zeher.

For those unversed, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital after fighting pneumonia along with the deadly Coronavirus virus, which she contracted a month prior to her death.

Read More

4 hours ago
Disaster on Film

The history of Disaster films has been as old as the history...
4 hours ago
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan contracts Coronavirus in Dubai

Renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has contracted the novel Coronavirus in...
4 hours ago
Your quick Euphoria rundown

KARACHI: Euphoria season 1 was released at a time, in 2019 during...
4 hours ago
Death on the Nile

For a whodunit mystery, the trickiest part isn’t just solving the crime,...
4 hours ago
A tribute to the phenomenal

Celebrating 10 years, Phenomena by Pomme presented an art show like no...
4 hours ago
The only night time skincare routine you need

With thousands of skincare products to pick from, it often gets tricky...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Asif Zardari, Fazlur Rehman Agree To Maintain PDM Alliance
10 mins ago
No-confidence motion against PM Imran: Zardari to meet Maulana Fazl on Monday

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman is scheduled to meet...
Sarah & Falak share insights of their happy married life
28 mins ago
Sarah Khan reveals what she did to all the flowers given by hubby Falak

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are arguably one of the most adored...
48 mins ago
No one’s baseless allegations can harm PSL: Faisal Javed

In response to Tasmanian cricketer James Faulkner’s abruptly quitting the Pakistan Super...
Pakistan ranked least expensive country among 139 countries
49 mins ago
Pakistan ranked least expensive country among 139 countries

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin shared a cost of living index on...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600