Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 09:24 pm

Atiqa Odho wishes PM Imran Khan to show his ‘casual swag’ to our youth

Atiqa Odho, the versatile actress of the showbiz industry, rules the screen with her beauty and outstanding acting skills. Recently, she shared a photo of herself with Prime Minister Imran Khan and made people nostalgic.

The Humsafar star took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from the set of her chat show, in which Mr. Khan was dressed in a blue striped shirt and trousers.

“Throwback to when #IK was still an aspiring politician. As our #PM today wish he still showed his liberal casual swag side sometimes as would showcase both aspects of his personality to our youth as well as internationally. When you have it, flaunt it!,” wrote Atiqa Odho alongside the photo, while advising IK to sometimes ditch formal wear.

She continued: “This picture was taken during the recording of my talkshow (In Conversation with Atiqa Odho) a few years back. Watch the episode on my YouTube channel.”

Take a look:

