Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 09:22 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

‘Aurat He Aurat Ki Dushman Hoti Hai?’ Sadaf Kanwal’s ‘YES’ sparks trolls

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 09:22 pm
‘Aurat He Aurat Ki Dushman Hoti Hai?’ Sadaf Kanwal's 'YES' sparks trolls

‘Aurat He Aurat Ki Dushman Hoti Hai?’ Sadaf Kanwal’s ‘YES’ sparks trolls

Actress and model Sadaf Kanwal is under hot water after her clip went viral on social media. The actress is being trolled for her views on a question: “Is it true that a woman is the biggest enemy of another woman?”

The supermodel recently appeared on the PSL show, where the host asked her a controversial question, to which the Kaif-o Suroor dancer said yes and agreed with the host statement.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by World of Pakistani Stars 😍 (@starsworld.pk)

Keyboard warriors could not take it, thus they began to trolled the model.

 

It should be noted that Kanwal married the actor Shahroz Sabzwari, who was the ex-husband of actress Syra Yousuf, and they parted ways after eight years of marriage for unknown reasons.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

31 mins ago
Job Title of Meghan Markle on Archie's birth certificate perplexed royal enthusiasts

When their son's birth certificate was issued, the Duke and Duchess of...
50 mins ago
Syra Yousuf flaunts Marilyn Monroe's classic hairstyle

Pakistani actress Syra Yousuf is one of the versatile actresses in our...
1 hour ago
Princess Margaret had nightmares of Queen Elizabeth II disapproving her

Princess Margaret, who died in 1997, was claimed to suffer nightmares about...
2 hours ago
Why Does the Queen Elizabeth Carries a Pack of Blood While Travelling?

When it comes to international travel, Queen Elizabeth II is always prepared...
2 hours ago
When Prince William used five hurtful words, Prince Harry 'went crazy.'

Prince Harry apparently lost it after Prince William said five words that...
3 hours ago
WATCH: Hira Mani, Anoushay Abbasi's #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance goes viral

Sohna Tu has got everyone grooving and the #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan challenge has just...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Lahore School
11 mins ago
PSL 7: Punjab government change school and college timings for PSL 2022

PSL 7: In preparation for the second leg of the HBL Pakistan...
11 mins ago
Imran’s speech is admission of defeat in no-confidence motion, claims Marriyum

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has termed the speech...
Kate Middleton
12 mins ago
Kate Middleton had a nice royal wish ten years ago, and it has come true

During their engagement interview, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stated a...
Iran's top leader calls for countermeasures against Western media
20 mins ago
Iran’s top leader calls for countermeasures against Western media

TEHRAN, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600