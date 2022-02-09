‘Aurat He Aurat Ki Dushman Hoti Hai?’ Sadaf Kanwal’s ‘YES’ sparks trolls

Actress and model Sadaf Kanwal is under hot water after her clip went viral on social media. The actress is being trolled for her views on a question: “Is it true that a woman is the biggest enemy of another woman?”

The supermodel recently appeared on the PSL show, where the host asked her a controversial question, to which the Kaif-o Suroor dancer said yes and agreed with the host statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World of Pakistani Stars 😍 (@starsworld.pk)

Keyboard warriors could not take it, thus they began to trolled the model.

It should be noted that Kanwal married the actor Shahroz Sabzwari, who was the ex-husband of actress Syra Yousuf, and they parted ways after eight years of marriage for unknown reasons.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com