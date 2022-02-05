Ayesha Omar admires emerging local talent in Pakistan

Actress Ayesha Omar is one of the most humble artists Pakistan showbiz industry has. She has charm, acting prowess, grace and she is a perfect fashionista.

Apart from all this, Ayesha is the one who is always encouraging the new emerging talent in Pakistan.

Be it a student from an institute or some worker from interior Sindh, Khan keeps promoting their beautiful art on her social media.

The Bulbulay actor took to her Instagram yesterday and shared some mesmerizing photos of her in a traditional attire that was hand embroidered by her driver’s wife from interior Sindh.

“This jora embroidered completely by hand by my driver’s wife in interior Sindh, with love and so much finesse, has my heart full”.

The actress praised the love and dedication showed by the artist and flaunted her dress beautifully.

Not only this, a few days back at the premiere night of her movie Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer, she wore a stunning saari designed by a student.

“This gorgeous sari has been designed by a fresh Indus Valley graduate for her textile thesis”, the star revealed on her social media.

The actress is no doubt one of the bankable artists in Pakistan and keeps winning our hearts with her humble and kind nature.