Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 06:46 pm
Ayesha Omar is setting fitness goals in this intense workout video

Ayesha Omar is setting tough fitness standards for her fans, as her recent workout video explains it all!

The Diva is a veteran actress and model who has given years to the Lollywood industry and is best known for her fitness goals via her social media posts. The Bulbulay star took to Instagram to share a video of her intense workout session, which went viral.

“Crunching the munching 90lbs,” Ayesha captioned her post.

“If you haven’t done em before, DO NOT try these without proper guidance or a trainer. The results are fab for the abs but correct form is very important. You can seriously injure your back and/or parts of yur body,” she also gave instructions to follow these workouts.

Earlier in her interview, the 40-year-old talked about marriage and addressed her personal life with Rabia Mughni, in which she admitted that she would not mind marrying a younger man.

“If I will feel that a guy is younger to me but he’s mature and I would think that we can connect well, then why not. I would definitely marry him, I have no such issues, age is just a number,” she stated.

