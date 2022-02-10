Ayesha Omar proves she is a true diva in her latest pictures

Ayesha Omar is also a fashion icon in addition to being an outstanding actress. Whatever she wears becomes a fashion statement, and we can’t get enough of how elegantly she carries herself in minimalist apparel.

The actress recently graced Instagram with her stunning photographs. She recently appeared as a guest on Nida Yasir’s Good Morning Pakistan to celebrate anchor Waseem Badami’s birthday. And she looks stunning in an all-ivory satin top and skirt. Have a look:

Aside from her acting career, Ayesha is a fantastic vocalist, with hits such as Chalte Chalte and Khamoshi. She was even nominated for a Lux Style Award for Best Album. The 39-year-old is also a business owner, with her own line of natural beauty products called Ayesha O Beauty.

On the work front, the BulBulay star will be seen in Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer along with Yasir Hussain.