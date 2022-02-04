Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 11:09 pm
Ayesha Omar shares beautiful sun-kissed snaps in a traditional Sindhi outfit

Ayesha Omar is one of the most stylish actresses in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. The stunning TV actor, model, and singer has always impressed her fans with her stunning fashion and dressing sense.

The Bulbulay actress took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures wearing a handmade traditional Sindi outfit which is embroidered by her driver’s wife.

Sharing her sun-kissed pictures the diva wrote, “This jora embroidered completely by hand by my driver’s wife in interior Sindh, with love and so much finesse, has my heart full. Jumma mubarak you all. Sending love and this gorg golden light to each one of you.”

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

