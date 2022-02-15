Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 01:52 pm
Ayeza and Danish leave fans swooning with recent romantic picture

Ayeza and Danish

Pakistani actors Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are one of the country’s most popular celebrity couples. Through their social media profiles, they often keep their followers updated with their routine activities and personal lives.

A recent Instagram post by Ayeza Khan has garnered the attention of her entire fanbase. The Laapata star has shared a loved-up photo with hubby Danish Taimoor and left fans swooning over them.

“I have loved you for a thousand years. I’ll love you for a thousand more,” she penned a sweet caption alongside the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Also Read: Ayeza & Danish set couple goals in recent romantic photoshoot

In the picture, the beautiful pair can be seen pouring love on each other. The 31-year-old actress was seen dressed in a gorgeous black ensemble. Whereas, the Deewangi actor looked debonair wearing a black suit with a white shirt.

However, the endearing post has garnered love from fans as they showered beautiful prayers for the parents of two.

To note Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan got married in 2014 and share two children together, daughter, Hoorain and son, Rayan.

