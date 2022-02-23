Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 07:29 pm
Ayeza Khan Looks Ravishing In Exquisite Purple Dress

Ayeza Khan is a talented, gorgeous, and accomplished Pakistani actress and model. She was born on 15th January 1991 in Karachi.

Taking to her Instagram account, Ayeza shared some gorgeous photos in a purple dress.

Have a look!

Her pictures from the recent bridal shoot are making rounds on social media and people are loving her simplicity and flawless looks.

She has 11.1 million followers on her Instagram account. She is one of those actresses who has always inspired a positive and upbeat reaction from the audience.

