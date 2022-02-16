Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 09:53 pm
Ayeza Khan shows off her easy-breezy look for summer, see photos

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 09:53 pm
Ayeza Khan is proving that she can pull off any style with ease. We can all agree that remaining fashionable is difficult, especially when you have admirers that look up to you.

The Mere Pas Tum Ho actress is the most talented actress in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. She is a well-known celebrity due to her exceptional acting ability and collaborations with well-known brands.

The mother of two recently appeared in a photoshoot for a clothing brand for theri summer collection and shared exclusive photos from her shoot in breezy outfits in which she looks breathtaking. The brand fashion label created this wonderful, eye-catching dress.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Her dresses are ideal for the festive season because of their colours and textures, especially her shirts, with their amazing combination of prints and funky sleeves.

