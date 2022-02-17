Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
17th Feb, 2022. 10:12 pm
Ayeza Khan wishes Happy Birthday to husband Danish Taimoor in an adorable post

17th Feb, 2022. 10:12 pm
Pakistani actors Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are one of the country’s most popular celebrity couples. Through their social media profiles, they often keep their followers updated with their routine activities and personal lives.

Recently, the Mere Pas Tum Ho actress wishes a very happy birthday to her husband Danish Taimoor with an adorable couple picture of them.

The mommy-of-two penned a birthday wish which read, “Happy Birthday Husband @danishtaimoor16 ❤️ #16february #loveisintheair.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

It should be noted that Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan got married in 2014 and share two children together, daughter, Hoorain and son, Rayan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

