Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 10:35 am
Ayyan Ali draws intense ire among netizens after her boldest photoshoot

Ayyan Ali bold photoshoot

Pakistan fearless model Ayyan Ali, who had her name tarnished in an alleged money laundering case, is once again subjected to intense backlash after her recent photoshoot and the public reactions are not pleasant.

The 26-year-old model-cum singer has sparked outrage after she displayed her silhouette figure wearing a multi-coloured bikini top and entirely exposed legs in the photoshoot as she posed from all sides.

Take a look:

Also Read: Ayyan Ali unveils her tattoo, netizens ponder on what Z stands for

As this was her most daring and bold photoshoot to date in her modelling career, some people appear to be fascinated with her look, while others appear to be baffled by her fashion choices.

The keyboard warriors have expressed disgust with Ali’s decision to do the shoot and ridiculed her with harsh comments.

Moral policing is not something new for the Pakistani supermodel however her glamorous looks are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.

