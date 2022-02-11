Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 07:33 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Baarwan Khiladi: Mahira Khan’s debut production trailer and release date out now!

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 07:33 pm
Baarwan Khiladi: Mahira Khan’s debut production trailer and release date out now

Baarwan Khiladi: Mahira Khan’s debut production trailer and release date out now

The much-anticipated wait is over. The official trailer for Mahira Khan’s debut production, the online series Baarwan Khiladi, was released today (February 11), and it has cricket fans in a frenzy.

The highly anticipated sports drama will premiere on OTT platform Tapmad TV on March 5th, created by the Superstar Diva’s newly formed Soul Fry Films in collaboration with Nina Kashif.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

The series Baarwan Khiladi is a coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of the OG of all games – Cricket. A story about friendships, relationships, unity, failure, success, love, and courage.

Singer Danyal Zafar and YouTuber Shahveer Jafry are scheduled to make their acting debuts in the explosive sports drama based on the thrilling story of friendship, rivalry, redemption, and cricket.

The upcoming series is directed by Adnan Sarwar and written by Shaid Dogar, will be released on the streaming service Tapmad TV in March.

Baarwan Khiladi cast also includes Khaqan Shahnawaz, Zarrar Khan, Meer Yousuf, Kinza Hashmi, Sarmad Khoosat, Mira Sethi, and many more.

Watch the trailer here:

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

33 mins ago
Kubra Khan hilariously responds to arranged marriage question

A well-known British-Pakistani actress Kubra Khan currently winning the hearts of her...
2 hours ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah’s dance moves on the Dilbar song set the internet on fire

Alizeh Shah has been in the gossip for her dressing and dance...
2 hours ago
From Alizeh Shah to Hareem Shah: Dance Videos that lit social media ABLAZE

Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress with a lot of potential. She’s...
3 hours ago
Maya Ali strikes sultry pose for Instagram in a vivid pink attire

What stunning beauty Maya Ali looked in a recent picture that she...
3 hours ago
Here are Netflix's top 5 picks to relish over the weekend

It’s Friday already and we all are gearing up for a wonderful...
5 hours ago
Kajol to appear in Revathy's Salaam Venky, a movie based on a true story

The most nat-khat star of Bollywood town Kajol has taken the off-beat path and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

43 seconds ago
SHC dismisses pleas of Shell’s officer and others in Rs2.37bn reference

Sindh High Court on Friday dismissed petitions of Yaseer-ul-Haq Effendi,a district manager...
OnePlus Nord 2 CE
6 mins ago
OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G Price In Pakistan Specifications, release date

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the OnePlus Nord...
Shehnaaz Gill
14 mins ago
Watch Shehnaaz Gill looks happy as she runs after pigeons on beach

On Friday, actress Shehnaaz Gill posted a cheerful video of herself enjoying...
MS VS LQ
22 mins ago
PSL 7: Multan Sultans opts to field against Lahore Qalandars | MS VS LQ

MS VS LQ: Multan Sultans won the toss and opted to field first...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600