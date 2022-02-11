Baarwan Khiladi: Mahira Khan’s debut production trailer and release date out now

The much-anticipated wait is over. The official trailer for Mahira Khan’s debut production, the online series Baarwan Khiladi, was released today (February 11), and it has cricket fans in a frenzy.

The highly anticipated sports drama will premiere on OTT platform Tapmad TV on March 5th, created by the Superstar Diva’s newly formed Soul Fry Films in collaboration with Nina Kashif.

The series Baarwan Khiladi is a coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of the OG of all games – Cricket. A story about friendships, relationships, unity, failure, success, love, and courage.

Singer Danyal Zafar and YouTuber Shahveer Jafry are scheduled to make their acting debuts in the explosive sports drama based on the thrilling story of friendship, rivalry, redemption, and cricket.

The upcoming series is directed by Adnan Sarwar and written by Shaid Dogar, will be released on the streaming service Tapmad TV in March.

Baarwan Khiladi cast also includes Khaqan Shahnawaz, Zarrar Khan, Meer Yousuf, Kinza Hashmi, Sarmad Khoosat, Mira Sethi, and many more.

Watch the trailer here: