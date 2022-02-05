Baby Amal Muneeb surely knows how to hog limelight

Celebrity couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are parents to a beautiful daughter Amal who has been winning our hearts with her cute Instagram appearances.

Aiman gave birth to Amal in 2019 and the cute baby girl is 2 years old now.

Aiman and Minal keep on sharing bits of their life on Instagram and little Amal is the cutest part.

In a recent Instagram story uploaded by actress Minal Khan, the baby girl could be seen having fun with her mama and her aunt.

With beautiful coloured eyes and a bright grin on her face, junior Aiman has taken our breaths away.

It’s not the first time, that Amal took the internet by storm.

Earlier, she was caught on camera singing rhymes during a wedding ceremony that left the fans amazed with cuteness overload.

Let’s have a look at Amal’s Insta appearances:

