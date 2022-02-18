 Beatrice and Eugenie will ‘attend fewer royal gatherings’ as a result of the Andrew incident

According to an expert, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will be seen at fewer royal engagements now that their father, Prince Andrew, has been relieved of his royal duties.

Andrew negotiated an out-of-court deal with his accuser in a civil sex claim brought in the United States earlier this week.

It means he has avoided a potentially fiery trial, with a settlement of £12 million. Andrew has consistently disputed the claims levelled against him.

He has already stepped down from public life and was removed of his military links and royal patronages from his mother, the Queen, earlier this year.

There have also been calls for him to relinquish his Duke of York title, and plans are in the works to strip him of his honorary freedom of the city of York.

So, how will his two daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, be affected?

Their lifestyles, according to royal analyst and biographer Duncan Larcombe, may also change.

“Events where they will always have been expected to be at because they were joining their father – like the Easter service at Windsor Castle or Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey – we will see them less as a result of their father being stripped of his royal duties. “But that might well suit them, why do we assume that they want anything to do with the working nuts and bolts of the Royal family?

“They’re both happily married and have got children, I would have thought this whole episode may make them think they want to carry on with their lives. I can’t imagine it raises their enthusiasm for laying themselves bare as a family and exposing themselves and their children to all of the horrible things that can go wrong. Being a royal’s great when the flags are waving at you, but when they’re throwing eggs it’s not a good position to have.” However, despite the difficult time the royals have been facing, another royal expert previously said she believes Beatrice and Eugenie will be leaning on each other.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond previously told OK! : “They are very close as sisters, they’re very supportive of one another and I think all the turmoil they’ve had in their young lives has brought them closer together. “In the Royal Family, there is such a limited circle of friends and family who can understand your situation, but then I always thought that William and Harry would understand any situation but clearly that’s not true.