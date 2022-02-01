Miss Universe pageants are quite ‘devastated’ after the shocking death of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who committed suicide after falling from her New York apartment aged 30.

In a statement, the Miss Universe and Miss USA organizations said they were “devastated to learn about the loss of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst.”

“She was one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing, and she lit up every room she entered,” the statement said.

On Sunday, the police found the body of Kryst, who jumped from an elevated position in New York City and was pronounced dead at the scene.