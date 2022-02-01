Beauty pageants ‘devastated’ by the shocking death of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst
Miss Universe pageants are quite ‘devastated’ after the shocking death of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who committed suicide after falling from her New York apartment aged 30.
In a statement, the Miss Universe and Miss USA organizations said they were “devastated to learn about the loss of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst.”
“She was one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing, and she lit up every room she entered,” the statement said.
On Sunday, the police found the body of Kryst, who jumped from an elevated position in New York City and was pronounced dead at the scene.
“According to the preliminary investigation, she had jumped from an elevated position,” the police source said.
The New York Post said that the model jumped from a terrace on the 29th floor of the Orion Condominium tower where she lived.
A few hours before her death, Kryst posted a photo of herself on Instagram captioned: “May this day bring you rest and peace.”
Wake Forest University in North Carolina awarded Kryst an MBA and a legal degree. She worked as an attorney before entering the Miss USA competition, delivering pro bono legal services to inmates who were serving unjust jail sentences.
Cheslie Kryst was crowned Miss USA in 2019.
Her mother was Miss North Carolina in 2002 and she was crowned Miss North Carolina and then Miss USA in 2019 at the age of 28, making her the oldest contestant to win the competition.
She placed 10th in the Miss Universe contest that same year.
