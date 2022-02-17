Because she ‘can’t move much,’ the Queen has virtual diplomatic audiences at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II resumed her royal responsibilities the next day, holding virtual audiences the day after admitting to having problems moving.

On Thursday, the Queen sat in front of her computer screen at Windsor Castle, where she received the Finnish and Jordanian ambassadors via video link.

The Queen, dressed in a floral gown with a huge brooch and her distinctive pearls, could be seen on video smiling as she spoke with the ambassadors.

On Twitter, the royal family has shredded the news.

🖥 Today The Queen held Audiences via video link from Windsor Castle. As they take up their roles as Ambassadors, HE Mr Jukka Siukosaari from Finland and HE Mr. Manar Dabbas from Jordan, both presented their ‘Credentials’ to Her Majesty remotely from Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/O5si5yDNis — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 17, 2022

The ambassador of Finland, Jukka Siukosaari, who was present at Buckingham Palace, placed his predecessor’s Letters of Recall and his own Letters of Credence on the antique table in front of the monitor. Mariella, his wife, joined him.

Jordan’s ambassador, Manar Dabbas, also presented his credentials. The ceremonial engagements took place while a poll found that the Queen has risen in popularity as the nation’s favourite royal.

The longest-reigning queen joked to royal household staff on Wednesday that she couldn’t move much as she carried out her first in-person engagement since her son Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19.