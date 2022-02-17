Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 11:41 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Because she ‘can’t move much,’ the Queen has virtual diplomatic audiences at Windsor Castle

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 11:41 pm
Queen Elizabeth

Because she ‘can’t move much,’ the Queen has virtual diplomatic audiences at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II resumed her royal responsibilities the next day, holding virtual audiences the day after admitting to having problems moving.

On Thursday, the Queen sat in front of her computer screen at Windsor Castle, where she received the Finnish and Jordanian ambassadors via video link.

The Queen, dressed in a floral gown with a huge brooch and her distinctive pearls, could be seen on video smiling as she spoke with the ambassadors.

During the two audiences, the 95-year-old monarch, dressed in a floral gown with a huge brooch and her trademark pearls, could be seen on TV smiling as she chatted with the ambassadors. On Twitter, the royal family has shredded the news.

The ambassador of Finland, Jukka Siukosaari, who was present at Buckingham Palace, placed his predecessor’s Letters of Recall and his own Letters of Credence on the antique table in front of the monitor. Mariella, his wife, joined him.

Jordan’s ambassador, Manar Dabbas, also presented his credentials. The ceremonial engagements took place while a poll found that the Queen has risen in popularity as the nation’s favourite royal.

The longest-reigning queen joked to royal household staff on Wednesday that she couldn’t move much as she carried out her first in-person engagement since her son Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
‘Pose’ star MJ Rodriguez to receive GLAAD Media Awards honour

According to The Associated Press, Pose star Michaela Jaé "Mj" Rodriguez will...
1 hour ago
Mahira Khan rocks the internet with her new look

Lollywood star Mahira Khan is a true diva in every essence, be...
1 hour ago
'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' on Amazon will conclude after season five

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will conclude after season five, according to Amazon...
2 hours ago
Amna Ilyas turns up the heat in a bossy portrait

Pakistani actress and model Amna Ilyas, well known for her bold appearances...
2 hours ago
Jake Gyllenhaal Discusses His Relationship with Jeanne Cadieu: 'We're Family in a Lot of Ways,'

Jake Gyllenhaal is speaking up about his relationship with Jeanne Cadieu. The...
2 hours ago
Shakira Makes Light of Wearing a "Muzzle" While Sharing Proud Moment from Son's Karate Tournament

Whenever, whenever — Shakira can't stop beaming with pride as a mother!...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

France announces Mali withdrawal after decade-long jihadist fight
6 mins ago
France announces Mali withdrawal after decade-long jihadist fight

PARIS, Feb 17, 2022 (AFP) - France announced Thursday that it was withdrawing...
UK warns Moscow not to recognise breakaway Ukraine regions
11 mins ago
UK warns Moscow not to recognise breakaway Ukraine regions

LONDON, Feb 17, 2022 (AFP) - The UK government on Thursday warned the...
Stranger Things Season 4
14 mins ago
Stranger Things Season 4: New Poster Teases “Beginning of the End”; Release Date Revealed

Stranger Things season 4 posters have been unveiled, illustrating some of the...
Gaza bookshop destroyed in Israeli air strike reopens
15 mins ago
Gaza bookshop destroyed in Israeli air strike reopens

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories, Feb 17, 2022 (AFP) - A renowned bookshop in...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600