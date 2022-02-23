Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 09:13 pm
Before marrying Prince William, the Queen taught Kate Middleton how to be a covert princess

Kate Middleton

Marrying into the royal family must be extremely intimidating, with all of the expectations, obligation, and seemingly infinite rules to follow.

Because she did not come from a royal or high class background, Kate Middleton had a lot to learn in the run-up to her 2011 wedding to Prince William.

Fortunately, the Queen was present to teach her everything she knows, according to MyLondon.

According to Kate Middleton: Working Class to Windsor, a 2017 Amazon Prime documentary, Kate underwent private lessons on “how to be a royal wife” before the big day – and who better to learn how to be a royal from than the head of the family herself?

Meetings between the two are said to have taken place ahead of Kate’s wedding.

During this period, the Queen also assisted Kate in deciding on her official royal title, which she eventually settled on as Catherine, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge.

“From the beginning, Kate Middleton had a great deal of support from the Royal Family which was really instructed by the Queen,” Journalist Ashley Pearson explained in the documentary.

“This was to ensure she learned everything there was to know and what to do in any case – keeping in mind, of course, that she didn’t grow up in this world.”

In terms of Kate’s ‘Princess lessons,’ Ashley explained that the one thing she really needed to improve on was how to ‘preserve her modesty.’

“There were things like learning how to get out of a carriage without revealing your modesty and learning how to bend down to gather flowers from a young girl without exposing your modesty,” Ashley explained.

“Things you’d never imagine you’d have to learn, but a woman in her position would undoubtedly need to know.”

“There were all kinds of minor nuances and etiquette – how to sit, who to curtsy to, who not to curtsy to, what fork to use, and everything else they thought she needed to know.” She was genuinely taught how to be a royal wife.”

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Kate’s mother-in-law, also had some advice on how to ‘hold on to a prince.’

 

