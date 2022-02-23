Before marrying Prince William, the Queen taught Kate Middleton how to be a covert princess

Marrying into the royal family must be extremely intimidating, with all of the expectations, obligation, and seemingly infinite rules to follow.

Because she did not come from a royal or high class background, Kate Middleton had a lot to learn in the run-up to her 2011 wedding to Prince William.

Fortunately, the Queen was present to teach her everything she knows, according to MyLondon.

According to Kate Middleton: Working Class to Windsor, a 2017 Amazon Prime documentary, Kate underwent private lessons on “how to be a royal wife” before the big day – and who better to learn how to be a royal from than the head of the family herself?

Meetings between the two are said to have taken place ahead of Kate’s wedding.

During this period, the Queen also assisted Kate in deciding on her official royal title, which she eventually settled on as Catherine, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge.

“From the beginning, Kate Middleton had a great deal of support from the Royal Family which was really instructed by the Queen,” Journalist Ashley Pearson explained in the documentary.