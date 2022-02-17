Bella and Gigi Hadid’s new shoot leaves nothing to the imagination, sending fans into a frenzy

In a racy styling session for a company, Gigi Hadid and her sister Bella set pulses racing by posing with only purses and nothing else.

With their new photographs, the supermodel sisters have morphed into glamour models, leaving fans speechless.

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid, who are known for their fit physiques and attractive appearances, posed in stunning photos with nothing more than a £1,530 Mini Medusa tote bag and their wavy hair to maintain their modesty.

Gigi, who welcomed her first child Khai with British musician Zayn Malik in 2020, flaunted her fantastic figure in the provocative shoot while a snake persuaded her and her younger sister Bella to eat a forbidden apple off the tree.

As they were not dressed for the shoot, Bella and Gigi used their long locks to conceal their modesty.