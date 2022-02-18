Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 09:46 am
Bella Hadid bashes India for banning Muslim hijab

Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 09:46 am
Famed supermodel Bella Hadid recently bashed India and other countries for banning Muslim hijab.

Bella turned to her Instagram and shared multiple news from several countries and wrote, “In other forms of discrimination: I urge France, India, Quebec, Belgium, and any other countries in the world who are discriminatory against Muslim women, to rethink what decisions you have made or are trying to make in the future about a body that is not yours.”

“She added, “It’s not your job to tell women what they should or shouldn’t wear, especially when it is pertaining to faith and safety,” she added.

“It’s not your job to tell women whether or not they can STUDY or PLAY SPORTS, ESPECIALLY when it is pertaining to their faith and safety. Hijabi women in France are not allowed to wear their Hijab to school, to play sports, to swim, even on their ID pictures. You can’t be a civil worker or work in hospitals with a Hijab. To get an internship, most universities will say, the only way to get one is to take off the hijab. It’s ridiculous and really shows how Islamophobic the world is without even acknowledging it. In regards to these new Bills that are either in the process of being passed or have already,” her statement further read.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Also Read: Bella Hadid’s Perplexing Mesh Outfit Is Giving Mermaids Utilitarian Mermaids

However, among other celebrities, Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor was prominent who liked Bella’s Instagram post.

She had also responded to the controversy over the wearing of the hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka.

Weighing in on the controversial matter, Kapoor had asked why turbans can be a choice but a hijab cannot.

She shared a post on Instagram Stories, featuring a picture collage. On the left was an image of a man in a turban, with the text underneath saying, “This can be a choice.” It was juxtaposed with a photo of a woman wearing a hijab and the text below said,
But this can’t?”

