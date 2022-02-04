Bella Hadid is the new Queen of TikTok

Bella Hadid can officially add TikTok devotee to her widespread portfolio of talents. The model has found her position on the video platform, and serve to say, Gen-Z is unconditionally loving it.

Her latest video established 4.6 million likes – gave us a glimpse into how she applies her lunch breaks on set. The model simply captioned the clip: “Lunch break” on her account bella.k.hadid , rested on user @rcoveringhetero’s original trending soundbite. Bella, 25, imitated their words while recording herself eating some chips in her retro “London” cardigan.

Bella reduced her day into yet another TikTok smash hit for her four million followers.

Vogue employees are finding themselves in a Bella TikTok too. “This is dangerous territory for me,” said Alice Newbold, British Vogue’s executive fashion news and features editor.

Her most-viewed clip, with 14.1 million likes, came just a week ago and comprised her close pals, Jessie Jo Stark and Devon Carlson.

“Random girls doing random things living, “pretty much sums up the essence of the video. Hadid, Carlson, and Stark are seen dancing in divine vintage-inspired get-ups at Lauren Perez’s wedding back in November.

Top comments include a string of snuggle emojis from Normani and, certainly, myriad questions about her JPG-esque dress.