Bella Hadid opens about her abusive relationships with men and women

Bella Hadid has spoken out about purported abuse in the past.

In recent interviews, the model, who has dated The Weeknd and has been connected to Drake, has been frank.

During the most recent episode of VS Voices, the model spoke about her experiences, albeit she did not identify any particular names.

Hadid discussed how her youth influenced her adult relationships, claiming that growing up in an atmosphere that favored men’s opinions above hers may have led to certain undesirable habits and reactions in future relationships.

“I always felt like my voice was never heard growing up,” Bella explained. “I grew up around men—whether that was in relationships or family or whatever that was—where I was constantly told that my voice was less important than their voice. Then moving into relationships growing up, not having the boundaries of being able to stick up for myself and have my voice being heard, affected me in my adult relationships very intensely actually, where my nervous system would crash. It was like fight or flight; either I would become silent and cry and just go inward, or I would lash out and leave.”

Hadid remembered how the cycle of abuse was repeated and detailed the unhealthy relationships: “ I constantly went back to men—and also women—that had abused me and that’s where the people-pleasing came in. I started not having boundaries, not only sexually, physically, emotionally.”

She continued , “I became a people pleaser with my job. And it was everyone else’s opinion of me that mattered except for my own because I essentially was putting my worth into the hands of everyone else.”

Hadid claimed that it took a mixture of therapy, meditation, and breaks from social media to help her heal.