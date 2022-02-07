Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 07:09 pm
Bella Hadid sets a new makeup trend on TikTok

Bella Hadid is not only a supermodel but also a trendsetter. The case seems to be of a new makeup trend that recently took over TikTok, where many users have been re-forming her jaw-highlighting method.

Bella recently posted several photographs from the birthday celebrations of her friend on her Instagram account which has the following of 49 million followers who keep a close eye on the updates posted by the supermodel on daily basis.

 

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

The supermodel’s jawline appears to be lit and flawlessly defined in one of the photos. Is it the product of proper hydration and illumination, or is it all down to the deft application of highlighter? Whatever the case may be, this cosmetic trick has undoubtedly been taken up by fans who have attempted to replicate it on TikTok.

The hashtag #jawhighlight has received over 1.9 million views on the Chinese social media platform. Many tutorials have appeared on TikTok, demonstrating various methods for achieving this outcome. TikTokers have come up with all kinds of combinations to attain the Hadid-style jawline, including contouring, cream or powder highlighter, and sometimes glossy, sometimes more shimmery finishes.

 

