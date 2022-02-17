Bella Hadid’s Perplexing Mesh Outfit Is Giving Mermaids Utilitarian Mermaids

It’s Bella Hadid’s universe, and we’re all just trying to figure out where we belong in

It’s Bella Hadid’s universe, and we’re all just trying to figure out where we belong in. The model (and beverage connoisseur) gets glammed up to the nines in a Versace campaign alongside her sister Gigi. The next thing you know, she’s dressed in skater style as if it’s what she’s always done. In her most recent Instagram image, she appears to have emerged from a sleek shipwreck, dressed in a bell-sleeved, iridescent-sequined, mesh shirt that’s almost as much negative space as it is cloth. She combined the twisted burgundy top with an olive-drab skirt with cargo pockets (which seems like it came from the dELiA*s catalogue via time machine) and a crossbody purse from Michael Kors’ partnership with Brooklyn-based company Aysha.

Hadid’s outfit also featured a bubble ponytail, sculptural earrings, and a choker. Of course, there was a lot of skin on view, not just because of the top, but also because of the low-rise skirt.

“I did something with @michaelkors’s latest partnership bag! Two New York-born brands inspired by the world. I like this bag and am thrilled to be able to support @ashya.co, “She scribbled in the caption. Hadid has long been a model for Kors, appearing in the designer’s seasonal advertisements and walking the runway at his New York Fashion Week events.

The barely-there style comes after Hadid walked out in New York City wearing an enormous Burberry coat and loose leather jeans. Hadid has been photographed helping for The Bowery Mission in New York City, though there’s no sign that she’s dressed up as a mermaid to serve the needy. According to the Daily Mail, she and her boyfriend, Marc Kalman, have begun helping on weekends and manage to keep it all low-key – just another opportunity for Hadid to demonstrate her versatility.