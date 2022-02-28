Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 07:28 pm
Benedict Cumberbatch learned Taxidermy for his role in The Power of the Dog

Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 07:28 pm
Actors are known for going to tremendous pains to immerse themselves in their roles. Benedict Cumberbatch, an Oscar nominee, was no exception. The actor disclosed on the red carpet of the Screen Actors Guild Awards that he learnt taxidermy for his role in ‘The Power of the Dog.’
Cumberbatch said that he learned the talent despite the fact that it wasn’t in the screenplay.

“Taxidermy was the strangest [talent], and it was obviously not employed in the movie. If you’ve never done something like that before. It’s a strange thing to do “On the carpet, Cumberbatch said.
The actor is nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Work at the 2022 Academy Awards. This is for his role as a rancher in a 1920s Montana film directed by Jane Campion.

“This man is really adept with his hands. He has a lot of time on his hands in 1925 Montana, so he whistles, he ropes, he braids, he builds gear for his horse, he’s an ironmonger. He can do wonderful things with dead animals that he shot as well,” the actor explained.

In reality, taxidermy was a skill that his character Phil possessed in Thomas Savage’s original novel, on which the film was based. Despite the fact that it would not appear in the film, the actor learnt it to “authenticate” his portrayal of the character.

