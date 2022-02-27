Benefits of drinking water

Let’s unravel how water is truly the magic potion for perfect health inside out.

Lahore: The human body consists of 60 percent water and this scientific fact itself should be sufficient for us to understand the importance of water and the wonders water does for our bodies. But, unfortunately, due to the busy schedule everyone has in today’s world, we often overlook our body’s most basic needs like water.

And if you’ve been ignoring your water intake, there’s always time to adapt and begin again with improved habits. And we’re here to remind why you need to keep a track of your water intake.

Organ function:

Our body is a collection of multiple organs working in harmony all the time. All organs play a vital role in our overall health as they function collectively. Water helps all of these organs and systems in our body to fulfil their requirements by protecting our organs and tissues and providing them with nutrients and oxygen needed to carry out their functions. But that is not all, water also helps to:

1- Regulate body temperature

2- Keep the blood pressure normal

3- Flush bacteria out of our bodies

4- Balancing sodium in our bodies

5- Keep the joints well lubricated

Weight loss:

Water plays a prime role in weight loss and weight maintenance as well. It helps to increase the metabolic rate and treats indigestion. The subtle kick start to our metabolic system helps you burn a few extra calories than you generally would. Not just that, water can also help you consume fewer calories if you have a glass of water 30 minutes before each meal by tricking your body into feeling fuller.

Physical and mental strength:

If you often feel tired, mentally drained and usually have relatively low energy throughout the day, chances are that you’re dehydrated. Fatigue and lack of physical energy are some of the most common symptoms of dehydration, and if you think you’re witnessing these give your brain and your body a boost by keeping a close check on your water intake and see how things change. Water also improves brain function by enhancing the blood flow and oxygen that’s reaching your brain. It not only improves your concentration but also aids in balancing mood and reducing stress.

Hair health:

If you are concerned about the health of your hair, ask yourself if you are drinking enough water. Just like the rest of our body, our hair and scalp health relies on hydration as well. Increasing your water intake can accelerate hair growth as our hair shafts are 25 percent water, and improved hydration can be beneficial. Water also flushes out toxins from our body which often are responsible for poor hair growth.

There is a direct connection between your body’s and your hair’s level of hydration. People who drink plenty of water or at least have the required everyday amount are less likely to complain about split ends, frizz, dry and lackluster hair.

Flawless Skin:

You’ve often seen celebrities who have flawless skin share how the secret to their clear skin is water, and they are right because your skin is the largest organ, and it relies on water to function smoothly. Without the required water intake, your skin becomes tight, dry, dull, and the lack of hydration causes premature ageing as well.

The human body loses a large quantity of water daily, and the suggestion to drink an ample amount of water every day is to help the body recover from that loss. Your skin is more likely to maintain moisture and look youthful for longer when you drink more water.

If you suffer from breakouts, dull skin and constantly feel as if your skin looks tired despite being well-rested, that’s your skin’s call asking you to increase your water intake. Your body gets rid of its toxins which aid in getting a clearer complexion and lesser acne issues. These benefits aren’t just for the face but our entire body.

Now that we know most of the benefits of keeping a check on our water intake, you may be thinking how much water we need to enjoy these benefits? Most researchers suggests that men and women need different amounts of water to reap the benefits.

Men require around 3.7 litres or 125 ounces of water

Women need an estimated 2.7 litres or 91 ounces of water

Some health conditions require medication that enhances the amount of water retained in the body, so remember to consult your doctor about the ideal water intake in such cases.

And to help you keep on track, we’ve got a few tips that will remind you to drink water every now and then:

1- Always carry a water bottle with you so you are reminded to drink water.

2- Don’t wait till your body is thirsty to drink water.

3- Install an app on your smartphone to track your water intake.

4- Ask your family or friends to give you reminders to drink water.

Developing a routine and assuring that your body gets the required amount of water daily improves your life’s quality day by day. The magic won’t happen overnight and while you may need to stop by the restroom frequently, consistency is the key to seeing improvements in your skin and overall health.