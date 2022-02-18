Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 06:08 pm
Bill Gates’ arrival in Pakistan sparks meme fest among netizens

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and billionaire philanthropist, met with Prime Minister Imran Khan during his first visit to Pakistan. Netizens, on the other hand, used this as an occasion to create some humorous memes.

William Henry Gates III is a business entrepreneur, software developer, investor, author, and philanthropist from the United States. But most of us know him as Bill Gates (aka the computer guy). The man behind Microsoft, whose computer technology can be found in practically every Pakistani home, government office, and school.

Read more: Bill Gates thanks PM Imran Khan, lauds Pakistan’s commitment to eradicate polio

This week marked a genuinely momentous occasion for Pakistan, as Microsoft founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates paid a special visit to the country. This was Bill Gates’ first visit to our part of the world. He met with a number of prominent figures, including our vivacious Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet.

While this was all well and good, netizens had their own way of “honouring” Bill Gates’ first visit to Pakistan. Here are some amusing reactions and memes about Bill’s meeting with Imran Khan. Take a look:

