Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 09:19 pm
Billie Eilish discusses Daniel Craig’s stunning blue eyes and her anxious meeting with the actor

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish, the pop phenomenon, recently appeared on Seth Mayers’ talk show and enjoyed a fangirl moment with the James Bond avatar Daniel Craig. Billie has made headlines for receiving her first Academy Award nomination for her rendition of the Bond theme song in the current James Bond film, No Time To Die, which was released in 2021.

Billie claimed that she met Craig in 2019 while she was working on the song. Billie stated expressly that she was only 17 years old at the time, and that the process of creating the masterpiece took a long time because she had to “very much” give an audition to earn the deal. Then Mayers posed the much-anticipated question, “you got to meet Daniel Craig?” Eilish revealed that she was worried about meeting the hugely famous star and stated, “it’s James Bond.” The Bad Guy singer then added, “He’s a DILF,” according to ET Canada.

Mayers then agreed with the pop star and comically admitted that the identical line sounds terrible when spoken by him. “I found it strange when I said it,” he laughed, adding, “but I want you to know that I’m completely in agreement.” Billie informed the host of the talk show that he “should be.” “Those eyes, girl,” exclaimed the Grammy Award winner, referring to Craig’s eyes, which did a number on everyone.

Meanwhile, Mayers noted that, despite the fact that both of them had blue eyes, they were no match for Craig’s; “we can’t even be in the same room with that man’s eyes.” Eilish then revealed that she was awestruck when she saw the Bond actor “They appear insane. ‘Whoa,’ I thought when I first met him.”

 

