Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 09:42 pm
Billie Eilish pauses another live performance in New York to check on the safety of her fans

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish, a singer, was playing in New York City over the weekend when she asked the audience to “sit down” if necessary and take a time to settle themselves.

TMZ obtained video of her saying: “You are free to sit if you so desire. Sit down and take a deep breath.”

According to femalefirst.co.uk, she also encouraged supporters in the front to “take a step back and give everybody some room down here” in the video.

The event occurred shortly after Eilish paused her performance at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena earlier this month when she noticed an audience member struggling to breathe and asked her team to obtain an inhaler for the female fan.

“I wait for everybody to be OK till I start going,” Eilish remarked after the audience member was treated and the show resumed.

The remark was interpreted as a dig at Travis, who continued to perform at his Astroworld festival in November despite a crowd surge that left hundreds injured and ten dead.

Kanye West threatened to pull out of this year’s Coachella Festival, where they are both headliners, if she did not apologise to Travis Scott for the apparent swipe.

 

