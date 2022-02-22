Billie Eilish pauses her performance in New York City to ensure the safety of the audience

During one of her weekend gigs at Madison Square Garden, Billie Eilish interrupted her performance once more to beg the audience to “give everybody some room.”

Over the weekend, the 20-year-old singer was singing to a sold-out crowd in New York City when she invited the audience to’sit down’ if necessary and take a time to settle themselves.

‘If you wish to sit down, you are welcome to do so. ‘Go ahead, sit down, and take a deep breath,’ she instructed.

This comes only weeks after Kanye West accused her of making an alleged dig at Travis Scott in the aftermath of his Astroworld incident by cancelling her gig in Atlanta, Georgia.

In the video, Bili Eilish motioned toward the front and begged music fans to “take a step back and give everybody some room down here.”

Previously, Billie Eilish paused her performance at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena earlier this month when she noticed an audience member struggling to breathe and asked her staff to obtain an inhaler for the female fan.