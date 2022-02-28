Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 03:33 pm
‘Black Panther’ star Lupita Nyong’o turns all desi whilst Karachi trip

Lupita Nyong'o in Karachi
Famed Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o is reportedly in Karachi to attend renowned artist Misha Japanwala’s wedding.

The Black Panther star’s presence in Karachi got viral after journalist Sadiq Saleem shared photos of Lupita Nyong’o posing on a beach in the city.

Moreover, in most recent glimpses from the trip, the actor dropped a photo on Instagram as she posed in front of a local bus.

The 38-year-old actor donned beautiful white Kurta and paired it with a black dupatta all wrapped around her head.

“Pakistan = Aesthetic Force,” she captioned the post.

 

Also, she tried a local ‘Dhaba’ to enjoy ‘Chai’ after riding on a bus’ roof with her friends.

Lupita Nyongo explores Karachi

Lupita Nyongo explores Karachi

Earlier, she was also spotted in pictures from the wedding donning a desi lehnga choli, with author Anila Ali sharing a picture on Twitter with the caption, “At the wedding of an amazingly talented friend’s daughter in Karachi- #MishaFisher & their friends from #NewYork, #LupitaAmondiNyong’o Their dance performances rocked!”

