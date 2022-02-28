‘Black Panther’ star Lupita Nyong’o turns all desi whilst Karachi trip

Famed Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o is reportedly in Karachi to attend renowned artist Misha Japanwala’s wedding.

The Black Panther star’s presence in Karachi got viral after journalist Sadiq Saleem shared photos of Lupita Nyong’o posing on a beach in the city.

Moreover, in most recent glimpses from the trip, the actor dropped a photo on Instagram as she posed in front of a local bus.

The 38-year-old actor donned beautiful white Kurta and paired it with a black dupatta all wrapped around her head.

“Pakistan = Aesthetic Force,” she captioned the post.

Also, she tried a local ‘Dhaba’ to enjoy ‘Chai’ after riding on a bus’ roof with her friends.

Earlier, she was also spotted in pictures from the wedding donning a desi lehnga choli, with author Anila Ali sharing a picture on Twitter with the caption, “At the wedding of an amazingly talented friend’s daughter in Karachi- #MishaFisher & their friends from #NewYork, #LupitaAmondiNyong’o Their dance performances rocked!”