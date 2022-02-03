Blackpink Lisa stuns the fans with Thai cultural attire

Thai-born K-pop singer Lalisa ‘Lisa’ Manoban has delighted her fans in Thailand by donning the traditional golden headdress in the video for her first solo single.

This video for “Lalisa”, hit band Blackpink’s member Lisa’s first solo song, has combined more than 100 million views on YouTube since its release.

The Thai-born South Korean singer revealed why it was essential for her to include a reference to her home country in her debut solo track.

Manoban is also seen seated on an opulent golden throne and wearing the typical tall, pointed headpiece, which is still worn in traditional Thai dance styles today.

Lisa stated during the launching of the ‘LALISA’ music video shared, “I really wanted to include a Thai vibe in the song and Teddy arranged it in a way to include the Thai vibe. So I was very touched and happy”. “Lot of people have been ordering from us via the online shop, or while here at the shop, and there had been a constant flow of customers coming up to us, showing interest every day, the whole day, asking what kind of headgear we have, what style, what color,” says Samorn Suthiwong, who works at Fashion Point, a clothes’ store in the market.