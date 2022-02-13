Bold Report

ISPR’s 60 Hours To Glory – A highly addicting reality show

With a lack of reality TV in the country, people often turn to international media to fulfill their craving for a thrilling reality show, but not anymore. ISPR’s show 60 Hours To Glory is an absolute treat to watch for everyone who wants to know what it takes to be in the military. The show offers a deep insight, with real people, testing the rigours of Pak Army’s training regime, displaying the real test of strength, skill and team work.

Featuring events that have been shot in real-time, with no enactment at all, the show will make everyone break a sweat, even the ones watching it can physically feel the hardships that the teams are put through making it an experience in its own. Hosted by Fakhr-e-Alam, the 25 episode long show is something everyone needs to watch, it’s got information, it’s got the thrill factor and it’ll have you rooting for your favourite team from time to time! The show promises to keep the viewers engaged in a roller-coaster production comprising of 25 brillianyt episodes. The show has been designed to stimulate the entertainment industry to explore the genre and show them how to successfully do it.

Sadaf Kanwal launches her fashion line

Sadaf Kanwal has been teasing her fans since August last year hinting of launching her own fashion line and the time has finally come that the model dropped her first line called ‘UNMIXED’ which features a myriad of solid silhouettes, a combination of fabrics and the quirkiest of dupattas.

Turkish film ‘Ayla: The Daughter of War’ comes to Pakistani cinemas

Turkish dramas have been an enormous hit in Pakistan. The demand for Turkish dramas and movies has been on a constant increase in the country. This very demand led the Distribution Club to release the first-ever Urdu-dubbed Turkish film in Pakistani cinemas. Titled ‘Ayla: The Daughter of War,’ the film will be screened across Pakistan on February 11th, 2022 and has accumulated 19 awards ever since its release in 2017. The plot revolves around a lovely little girl, called ‘Ayla’, who is discovered on a battlefield by a Turkish soldier.