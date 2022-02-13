Brie Larson’s training for Captain Marvel took her body ‘far beyond’ her expectations.

Brie Larson got in shape for her role as Captain Marvel.

As part of her preparation for the title role in 2019’s Captain Marvel, the Oscar winner, 32, went from being unable to “walk up a hill without being out of breath” to being able to do four, 400-lb. hip thrusts.

“So I started this trip believing I’d get stronger, and I had no idea what I was in for. I went much beyond what I thought my body was capable of “Insider was told by her.

“Being able to hip thrust 400 pounds, deadlift 200 pounds, push my trainer’s Jeep, it’s a fantastic feeling to know what’s inside of you is far beyond what you thought was possible,” she continued.

The Room actress was not a big lover of the gym before joining the Marvel universe.

“Before I got to play Carol Danvers, I jokingly referred to myself as ‘an introvert with asthma,’ and I started training initially out of sheer panic,” she explained.

Larson’s transformation into a superhero was a major changer.

“That’s why it’s no surprise to me that this character has been able to echo outward, since she transformed my life first and foremost,” she added. “It seems sense to me that she could transform other people’s lives as well.”

Larson became “sort of obsessed” with her fitness routine, which she tracks on social media, with the help of celebrity trainer Jason Walsh, especially as she prepared to return to the role for the next sequel, The Marvels.

While preparing for the sequel, Larson has continued to push herself toward new goals.

“When people say things like, ‘Oh, girls can’t do that,’ it just makes me want to do it more,” she explained. “So there were enormous accomplishments this time, and I just feel like my body is getting more and more adapted to it, and I’m becoming more and more enthusiastic.”

Larson sees parallels between her own fitness journey and the plot arch of her character.

“In the first film she’s developing that strength, and so I was developing my own personal strength with this one,” she explained.