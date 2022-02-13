Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 11:23 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Brie Larson’s training for Captain Marvel took her body ‘far beyond’ her expectations.

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 11:23 pm
Brie Larson

Brie Larson’s training for Captain Marvel took her body ‘far beyond’ her expectations.

Brie Larson got in shape for her role as Captain Marvel.

As part of her preparation for the title role in 2019’s Captain Marvel, the Oscar winner, 32, went from being unable to “walk up a hill without being out of breath” to being able to do four, 400-lb. hip thrusts.

“So I started this trip believing I’d get stronger, and I had no idea what I was in for. I went much beyond what I thought my body was capable of “Insider was told by her.

“Being able to hip thrust 400 pounds, deadlift 200 pounds, push my trainer’s Jeep, it’s a fantastic feeling to know what’s inside of you is far beyond what you thought was possible,” she continued.

The Room actress was not a big lover of the gym before joining the Marvel universe.

“Before I got to play Carol Danvers, I jokingly referred to myself as ‘an introvert with asthma,’ and I started training initially out of sheer panic,” she explained.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brie Larson (@brielarson)

Larson’s transformation into a superhero was a major changer.

“That’s why it’s no surprise to me that this character has been able to echo outward, since she transformed my life first and foremost,” she added. “It seems sense to me that she could transform other people’s lives as well.”

Larson became “sort of obsessed” with her fitness routine, which she tracks on social media, with the help of celebrity trainer Jason Walsh, especially as she prepared to return to the role for the next sequel, The Marvels.

While preparing for the sequel, Larson has continued to push herself toward new goals.

“When people say things like, ‘Oh, girls can’t do that,’ it just makes me want to do it more,” she explained. “So there were enormous accomplishments this time, and I just feel like my body is getting more and more adapted to it, and I’m becoming more and more enthusiastic.”

Larson sees parallels between her own fitness journey and the plot arch of her character.

“In the first film she’s developing that strength, and so I was developing my own personal strength with this one,” she explained.

She continued, “She’s already got more mastery over her powers. She can fly now. And so having my body more limber, more ready for these types of movements like wirework, which I didn’t have to do as much on the first one, was the main goal.”

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Archie and Lilibet make new dazzling acquaintances in the midst of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's high life in the United States

Archie and Lilibet Markle, the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,...
1 hour ago
PHOTOS: Katy Perry's latest photos are jaw-dropping

Katy Perry's latest images in a stunning black suit have sparked outrage...
2 hours ago
Justin and Hailey Bieber appear depressed as they attend Drake's concert following the terrible incident

Justin Bieber and his model wife Hailey Bieber attended a star-studded Drake...
3 hours ago
Nathalie Emmanuel of Game of Thrones criticises the UK film business for losing performers of colour to the United States.

Nathalie Emmanuel, star of 'Game of Thrones,' alleged that the UK film...
3 hours ago
Victoria Beckham receives a standing ovation after sharing an incredible video of her new 'family member.'

David Beckham and his lovely wife Victoria Beckham delighted their daughter Harper...
3 hours ago
Cardi B shows off her killer curves in a gorgeous woollen gown as she attends Drake's concert with Offset.

Cardi B looked out of this world as she exited the Drake...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PSL points table 2022
36 seconds ago
PSL 2022 Points Table after Lahore Qalandars VS Quetta Gladiators Match

PSL 2022 Points Table: Quetta Gladiators Sets 142-run target to Lahore Qalandars...
Prince William
3 mins ago
Prince William ‘facing envious’ wait for Kingship while Harry ‘zipped away’: report

An anti-monarchy organisation in the United Kingdom recently referred to the "stark...
Australian cruise industry to restart within months: health minister
21 mins ago
Australian cruise industry to restart within months: health minister

CANBERRA, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- Australia's Health Minister Greg Hunt has flagged...
LQ VS QG
27 mins ago
PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars won by eight wickets against Quetta Gladiators | LQ VS QG

LQ VS QG: Lahore Qalandars won by eight wickets against Quetta Gladiators...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600