Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 05:09 pm
Britney Spears is purchasing her first home after securing a $15 million book deal

Britney Spears

Britney Spears is ready to splurge on a new home after regaining control of her funds following the conclusion of a 13-year conservatorship.

On Tuesday, the Toxic hitmaker took to Instagram to inform her fans and followers that she is in the process of purchasing a new home for herself after living in her current one for seven years.

Britney shared a photo of a swimming pool with a stunning pink sky from her bedroom window, writing, “So this is the view from my room… It’s quite fantastic! I’ve lived in this house for 7 years and I’m in the process of buying a new home… It’s time to make a shift!”

She went on to say that while she has been’modest’ in releasing details about her present home, it actually includes three living rooms, adding, “Maybe one day I’ll give you guys a tour, but till then here’s the pink sky.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Britney’s property seeking comes after she was released from a 13-year conservatorship placed on her by her father, Jamie Spears, in November 2021.

She also recently signed a $15 million book contract with Simon & Schuster for a memoir.

 

